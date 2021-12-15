Sanamente.mx .-Voz Pro Salud Mental CDMX warns about the emotional and mental problems that migrants develop when they forcibly leave their place of origin, particularly the reactions that girls and boys have when they are not close to their family, especially this Christmas. Some of the symptoms are anxiety, depression and post-traumatic shock, notes the organization.

According to data from the United Nations (UN), the number of refugees and displaced people in the world exceeded 80 million people in mid-2020.

Although there is no record of effects on the mental health of migrant children arriving in Mexico and the United States, there are particular cases such as Sweden, since it was the first country to report a strange neuropsychiatric condition in minors, called by doctors What “resignation syndrome“; Australia has also already reported this type of impact.

The trigger for this syndrome is usually the denial of an asylum application presenting a state of acute depression, which progresses until falling into a coma, losing consciousness, activity and insensitivity to pain, to the point of being fed through the nose and presenting a catatonic and hopeless state.

By denying them this help, such as the humanitarian visa, it causes hopelessness in families, which leads to depression, traumatic conditions for people, especially minors.

“We still have a long way to go into how refugee children have been mentally and emotionally impacted by being subjected to so many changes. Much is said about the conditions and situations that they and their families face in the search for a better quality of life, but little or almost nothing is said about their mental health”, Mentions the doctor Graciella Camera, founding member of Voz Pro Salud Mental CDMX.

Today, the number of people living in a country other than their birthplace is greater than ever. Although many of them emigrate by choice, others do so out of necessity, in search of improving their economic situation, job opportunities or due to situations of poverty, violence, violation of human rights, among other factors.

“Regardless of how each country celebrates, at this end of the year and Christmas holidays it is necessary to reflect, placing humanitarian support to people from other nations as the center of attention, since it is not easy to adapt overnight to other cultures, leaving behind a life, family and friends”, Concluded Graciella Cámara.

DZ