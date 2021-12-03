Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine report that an abbreviated seven-item scale can help to determine with high validity the level of wisdom of a person.

The study researchers had previously developed the 28-item San Diego Wisdom Scale (SD-WISE-28), which has been used in large national and international studies, biological research, and clinical trials to assess wisdom.





SD-WISE-7

Previous studies have shown that wisdom is made up of seven components: self-reflection, prosocial behaviors (such as empathy, compassion, and altruism), emotional regulation, acceptance of diverse perspectives, decisiveness, social counseling (such as giving rational and helpful advice to others), and spirituality.

The latest study surveyed 2,093 participants, ages 20 to 82, via the online crowdsourcing platform Amazon Mechanical Turk. According to the researchers, SD-WISE-7 or Jeste-Thomas Wisdom Index it is comparable and as reliable as SD-WISE-28. Furthermore, SD-WISE-7 was found to be strongly and positively correlated with resilience, happiness, and mental well-being and strongly and negatively correlated with loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

The seven statements, selected from SD-WISE-28, relate to the seven components of wisdom and are rated on a scale of 1 to 5, from strongly disagree to strongly agree. Examples of statements include “I stay calm under pressure” and “I avoid situations where I know my help will be needed.”





The largest discrimination parameters were for “I often don’t know what to say to people when they come for advice”, “I avoid situations where I know my help will be needed” and “I tend to put off making important decisions all the time. who can ”, indicators of social counseling, prosocial behavior and decision, respectively.

More modest discrimination parameters were produced for “I keep calm under pressure,” “I avoid self-reflection,” and “I enjoy being exposed to diverse points of view,” indicators of emotional regulation, self-reflection, and acceptance of divergent perspectives, respectively. The smallest discrimination parameter was for the spirituality item, “My spiritual belief gives me inner strength.”