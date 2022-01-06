Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted on monday a poll in which he asked his approximately 400,000 followers what they wanted from the rental platform in 2022.

Chesky today revealed that Most respondents want to be able to pay with Bitcoin (BTC) or other popular digital currencies when they rent their next house or apartment on Airbnb. Other requests were clear display of prices, a loyalty program for visitors, updated cleaning charges and better customer service.

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6: 1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion)

2 – Clear pricing displays

3 – Guest loyalty program

4 – Updated cleaning fees

5 – More long-term stays & discounts

6 – Better customer service Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

Chesky also added that has seen a number of token ideas, implying that Airbnb’s potential selection of cryptocurrency payments will not be limited to one or two digital assets. Airbnb currently accepts Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal as payment methods. The CEO also noted that the hosting company has processed $ 336 billion in transactions since 2013.

Chesky has spoken about the potential of new technologies. In September, told Fox Business that the company had received many inquiries about cryptocurrency payments:

“We receive many requests, I have received them for years, I have nothing to announce about it today.”

During a November interview with The Verge’s Nilay Patel, he was asked for his thoughts on the future of cryptocurrencies and the metaverse:

“We are definitely looking into the issue. Certainly. Like the travel revolution, it is clear that a revolution is taking place in cryptocurrencies. Both Airbnb and cryptocurrencies have interesting relationships with trust.”

He went on to point out that Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, was a former Airbnb employee. The cryptocurrency rumors surrounding Airbnb come amid increased competition from decentralized blockchain-based alternatives like Travala.com’s Dtravel, which offers a vacation rental service.

