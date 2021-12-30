According to the RACE, the Spanish will continue to use the car despite the price increase of 82.4%

The latest study by the motorist club asks drivers about controversial issues such as rising prices, tolls on motorways, how they use their private vehicle and if they plan to change it. We will quite agree with them.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) has published the latest wave of its periodic study “Tax pressure on the automotive sector”, in which it takes the temperature of the opinion of the drivers. The sample is 3,500 people, sufficiently representative of the drivers census.

In the first place, the study finds that the respondents have noticed «a lot» and «quite» the rise in prices and costs to move with their vehicles, being 95.4% of the answers as a whole. Only 4.1% said they noticed “little”, and 0.5% said “not at all”.

The most notable rise is that of fuels and electricity, followed by the price of maintenance, the cost of insuring, spare parts, and, in a minority, the registration tax (which has not actually risen, but has been frozen for half a year). Regarding the causes, they attribute it to “political news” (43%), the rise in raw materials (26.2%) and the energy crisis (21.8%).

On the one hand, 82.4% of drivers declared that they will continue to use their private vehicle and facing the costs for having no other choice, and a notorious 16.5% will make less use of it because they cannot afford the cost. 1.1% don’t care.

Of note is the fact that 83% consider car-related taxes excessive and consider themselves fed up. It’s more, 84% are against the introduction of generalized tolls on highways and highways which are currently free and from the public network. This percentage is in line with last year’s survey.

There is consensus on the purpose of these tolls or “charging system”, which is the «Pure tax collection effort» (86.5%), few think that it is to “improve sustainability and the environment” (8.4%), and even fewer think that it is going to “improve mobility” in any way (3%). And where will that money go? 65.5% agree that it will be for anything other than the car.

In consecuense, 68.6% of those surveyed are not willing to pay these tolls, so they believe that there will be more use of secondary roads (79.2%), the accident rate and traffic victims will increase (85.2%), as well as an unpleasant side effect, insurance premiums will increase due to the higher accident rate (73.1%).

We must take advantage of a paragraph to remember that the more than 30,000 million euros that Spaniards pay in taxes related to the car they are able to defray, without any margin for doubt, the entire road network, as well as its perfect maintenance. It is money that is simply used for other things.

Another tricky topic is change vehicle. In the next 12 months, 42.8% of those surveyed moved between “probably” and “sure yes”, while 46.1% declared “no”, and 11.2% left it in the generic “depends”, depending on various factors such as the situation.

The majority options of those who do intend to change cars are the non-plug-in hybrids (47.5%), diesel (34.6%), plug-in hybrids (33.7%) or gasoline (29.1%). The electrical they are relegated to fifth place, 20%. This question was asked in multi-choice, so they could evaluate several technologies at the same time.

There is a lack of information perceived by the respondents, 36.4%, more than a third of the total, believe that they do not have knowledge of the state of the art. More than half are reported mainly on the Internet (56.6%), in conventional specialized media (54.9%) and in the general press (49%). To manufacturers, in general, little attention is paid to them as a source.

Definitely, At the gates of 2022 the results of the survey paint a very gray picture, in which you have to resign yourself to continue paying taxes and prices even if they rise, since they need to move by car, and that they will keep their current vehicles. If tolls are implemented, they will do everything possible to avoid them, so we already know the result: more seriously injured and more dead.