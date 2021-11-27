Not a single month goes by without us having new news about Cyberpunk 2077, the latest title from CD Projekt RED, fathers of The Witcher video game saga. It will be a year shortly since it was launched, in a rather deplorable state, which provoked a series of totally logical criticisms of the Polish studio. Now, CD Projekt RED has the great task of fixing a title of which many people have an idea in their head (that idea is that of a game full of errors, bugs and performance glitches). But According to the president of CD Projekt RED, Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game in the future.

In an interview with the Polish media Rzeczpospolita, we can read the statements of Adam Kiciński about the title, as he ensures that although the game fails in several key aspects, as the team improves and updates the work, people will perceive Cyberpunk for what it is: a very good work.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a lot of positive reviews on Steam from new players

We will see if the studio manages to lead once and for all to a title that, without a doubt, removing all the errors and flaws it has, hides a true work that everyone should be able to enjoy in the best possible way. Let’s not forget that by early 2022, the studio plans to launch the Xbox Series X | S versions, thus providing new generation players with a new reason to return to Night City.