According to the chief engineer of Playground Games, Fable would take 4 years in development

Xbox has up its sleeve several developments of exclusive titles in the pipeline, games that users are waiting like water in May, since there are many expectations placed on them. Studios like Obsidian Entertainment with its Avowed, or The Initiative with Perfect Dark have the industry pending the development of their projects. But one of the most anticipated is Fable, from Playground Games, and now more after the tremendous success of Forza Horizon 5. And now we know that, According to the chief engineer of Playground Games, Fable would have been in development for 4 years.

The information has reached us thanks to a tweet published by Tom golton, who is celebrating his 4th year working on the project at Playground Games. Until now we did not know how long it was in development, but now it seems that, when it was first taught to the whole world, they had already been with it for three years. Although as we already know, the developments of the games consist of a pre-production, and it is not a short time, so it is not 4 years in full.

Clarify that Fable, such as Avowed or Perfect Dark, to give a few examples, They will not be released before 2023, so we will have to wait patiently for the studies to finish their work, without haste, and in a healthy way for their workers, so that the game comes out with the highest possible quality.