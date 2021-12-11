At the Game Awards gala, there were many titles that framed a night full of surprises and awards, all alike. Even with all that, many users miss several games that, if they had been, could have improved the night even more. One of the most noted absences is, without a doubt, The Wolf Among Us 2, the continuation of the Telltale Games classic. Although we have not had any news or updates on development for a long time, we can confirm that, According to Telltale Games, new details about The Wolf Among Us 2 are coming soon.

It has been thanks to a publication on the official website of Telltale games, where in addition to confirming the development of the title set in the universe of The Expanse, we can read a small promise from the study, and that is in the future we will receive new information about the next adventure starring our beloved Bigby.

We have known for a long time that the title is in development, but other than that, we know absolutely nothing else. We assume that Telltale wants to take care of one of its IPs most loved by the public, and I’m sure the wait to be able to enjoy with Bigby and company will be well worth it..