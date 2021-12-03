According to a leak from PS5, a new playable experience based on The Matrix It could hit the console later this month. The rumor comes from the servers of PlayStation, and it seems to suggest that some kind of virtual link to The Matrix Resurrections is coming to PS5 in December, to celebrate the film’s release.

Given the nature of your world and its history, The Matrix It has always been closely linked to video games thanks to its mix of science fiction and intense action, and it seems that the next installment of the franchise will also make its first steps in games. Although the plot of “The Matrix Resurrections” is a mystery at the moment, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, and it seems that Warner Bros. is willing to publicize the film as widely as possible to take advantage of the popularity of the film. franchise. The Keanu Reeves movie is believed to soon be recognized in one of the most popular games in the world, with a leak recently claiming that a crossover between Fortnite and the Matrix will bring Neo’s characters into the game.

Discovered and shared by reddit user the_andshrew, a new “experience” based on the acclaimed sci-fi IP has allegedly leaked onto the servers of PlayStation. The experience is supposedly titled “The Matrix awakens“and it looks like it’s being built on Unreal Engine 5, which perhaps lends credence to the Fortnite rumors, as both are Epic products. It’s unclear if Epic is developing this experience or if another developer is using the engine for this. At the moment, no official announcement has been made and it is unclear what the players will do in this experience.

Since the leak comes directly from the servers of PlayStation, it is likely that the official announcement of the experience The Matrix for PS5 is imminent. Next week, gamers can expect to see more than 40 announcements at The Game Awards 2021, making the fair a likely location for the official reveal of the Matrix project. Depending on the scale of the alleged experience, it’s quite possible that Matrix star Keanu Reeves would appear on stage during the event, helping to market not only the leaked PS5 game, but The Matrix Resurrections as well. At the moment, it is not clear if the experience will come to Xbox and PC or if it will be exclusive to PS5.

It remains to be seen what exactly the rumored project will offer gamers. It is possible that The Matrix awakens be a short, linear tech demo that shares themes with the new Matrix movie. PlayStation It has already used VR experiences to tie into the Spider-Man movies, something Warner Bros. might want to repeat to help spark buzz for the new movie. Earlier this year, Abandoned received an experience app for PS5, which simply included a five-second trailer, previously shared by the developer of the horror game. Considering the stakes in the Matrix, this experience is likely to be a bit more meaty, but fans should also moderate their expectations and not expect a full video game.