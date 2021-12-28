With just over two months to go before we get our hands on Elden Ring, From Software’s new work. There are high expectations for the title, and more after the experience that many users have had with the closed beta of the game. Its creator, Miyazaki, is a very important figure in the video game industry, thanks to his work on the Dark Souls franchise, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Demon’s Souls, works that have marked many other games in many ways. And now, According to Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is close to being his “ideal game”.

In an interview with the medium EDGE Magazine, Miyazaki clarifies that, being a game in which he has worked, he is not going to play it, since it is an “own rule” that he maintains with all his works. But he also says that if he ever did, the Elden Ring would come very close to being his ideal game.

Like all creators in the industry, they try to create a work that is close to what each understands as a “perfect work”, and obviously, that means creating something that every creator likes to play. That’s what Miyazaki refers to in the interview: Elden Ring is close to the experience you would most like to play, from a user point of view, only that he is on the other side of the coin. But we will be able to experience From Software’s work on February 25, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.