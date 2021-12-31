According to a Twitter user, Burger King has lacked its own publicity, being the diner who has exposed the brand on social networks.

For years we have been living a different panorama in terms of brand advertising, which, for some time, have designed strategies and campaigns in order to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

After the arrival of the pandemic, awareness about environmental damage became one of the main issues globally.

Similarly, the new generations, both millennials and centennials, have been setting the standard for the development of company campaigns; Today, what new consumers are looking for are companies that are more socially responsible, that do not harm the environment so much and that, on the contrary, propose a change in the consumption habits of their customers.

In this sense, Burger King has launched the #CeroPopotes #CeroTapas campaign, with which, as a measure for the care of the planet, it promised to no longer distribute straws or tapas to diners.

Of course, by removing that plastic from its products, it seemed to enter into a great initiative that, if it had a good operation, could set the tone for other companies to follow.

The Dutch Changing Markets Foundation published in 2020 the report “They Talk Trash: The Corporate Manual of False Solutions to the Plastic Crisis”, with which he unveiled how the plastics industry has for years obstructed and weakened legislative solutions aimed at combating the global crisis of plastic waste.

One of the most critical points of this report has to do with the fact that brands have become the largest producers of plastic in the world, with Coca-Cola occupying the first place in the ranking.

From there we skip Burger King and its #CeroPopotes #CeroTapas campaign, which, through Twitter, seems to have been denied by a diner.

According to the tweet of @ Rockrolla15, a consumer of the brand, attended a Burger King branch where, at the entrance, there was a sign with said advertising of the company.

The curious thing was that, according to the tweeter’s publication, in such a branch, contrary to what is mentioned in the advertising, tapas and straws were offered to diners.

In the photos he shared, you can see how some of the customers who were at Burger King at that precise moment had their drinks with lids and straws, a fact that highlights a very absurd mistake on the part of the brand.

Today, social networks have the power to be good and bad at the same time; In other words, a tweet, a publication, a photo, a video, any content, is a double-edged sword and, for this reason, it is necessary to be very meticulous when publishing.

This, of course, in the context of brands and personalities that are known to have great popularity and millions of followers.

In other words, when the reputation of a brand or a media personality is at stake, the use of social networks can dictate what will happen to them in the future, for better and for worse.

Now read: