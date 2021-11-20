Christmas shopping is about to reach its peak and, for this, Google has shared the hours that consumers should avoid.

More than a year after the arrival of the pandemic, this 2021 the holiday season feels different for consumers.

Google has shared with consumers the hours they should avoid when making their next Christmas purchases.

The holiday season is getting closer and closer and that means that the boom of Christmas shopping is also yet to come, despite the fact that several consumers have already started with it.

After more than a year – almost two – since the pandemic appeared in the world, today, November 2021, there is a different feeling, especially if we compare it with last year.

It is not that the effect of the pandemic has already passed, no, but, thanks to the advance of vaccination at a global level and, as a direct consequence, a decrease in the lethality of Covid-19, there is now a broader framework in terms of to various activities.

Today, activities such as mass events, reopening of shops and shopping malls, among many more, have once again become part of this so-called “new normal” in which, above all, health measures must continue to be taken, such as washing of hand, use of mask and antibacterial gel all the time.

This has also opened the door to a new Christmas period, very different from the one that hit last year, with a pandemic that was experiencing one of the most contagious waves.

Thanks to this, the stores are preparing to receive consumers who were eagerly awaiting the reopening of squares and commercial establishments.

If it is true that eCommerce is one of the main trends that came after the pandemic, it is also the case that the “live” or face-to-face (traditional) shopping experience continues to be part of consumer preferences.

Given this, and to avoid crowds either due to Covid-19 infections or for personal reasons, Google is offering valuable information to consumers about the worst times for them to make their Christmas purchases. Here’s how the company is breaking it down:

In the case of bakeries, according to Google, the busiest hours are on Sunday at 11:00 am, while the least flow of people occurs on Saturdays at 07:00 am.

Now, regarding department stores, which usually always have people, Google mentions that the worst time to shop is on Sundays at 02:00 in the afternoon; In contrast, Fridays at 09:00 at night may be the best option.

Restaurants, according to the site, tend to have more customers on Saturdays at 04:00 in the afternoon and their lower flow of consumers is the same day, but at 08:00 in the morning.

For their part, supermarkets will have their greatest influx on Sundays at 01:00 in the afternoon and the least demand will be at 07:00 in the morning.

Now, these are times to spend time with friends, especially after not seeing them for a long time. To do this, Google recommends visiting bars on Saturdays at 1:00 in the afternoon and avoiding them on Fridays at 9:00 at night.

Finally, the beauty salons will have their greatest agglomeration on Saturdays at 12:00 noon and the least flow will be the same day, but at 10:00 in the morning.

These recommendations arise through two of the new functions of Google Maps, such as “Popular Hours” and “Bussy Area”, which, precisely, have been launched so that users can avoid crowded places when making their Christmas shopping.

