According to EA, the term 'gamer' is becoming obsolete

Elle McCarthy, brand vice president for Electronic arts, said that with the rise in popularity of interactive entertainment, there is no longer such a thing as “gamer“And marketing products aimed at this audience serve the same purpose as” products aimed at people who like music or people who like to breathe. ”

McCarthy made these comments during a recent interview with Adweek, where he stated that fewer and fewer people identify themselves as gamers, and argued for a more “fluid” approach to marketing.

“The recent popularity of games as a service allows for much faster cultural integration than ever before. This is a huge opportunity for marketing to focus on a fluid approach for brands looking to authentically connect with their audience. Usually, brands ask me about how they can connect with gamers, but in reality gamers do not exist. Did you know that only 14 percent of gamers identify as gamers and only 6 percent are women? “

Basically McCarthy says that actually the term of gamer It should no longer apply to people who only enjoy video games, since its popularity is so great that nowadays it is rarer for someone not to play video games than they do.

Via: GameSpot

