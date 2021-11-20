By collecting and analyzing Google search data over 12 months, the British financial products comparison portal Money.co.uk claims to know which is the most sought after fashion brand in the world. And while the result may give you a bit of pride and satisfaction, the result will not surprise you excessively. Indeed, it is the Spanish firm Zara.

The objective of the study was to find out which is the most popular fashion firm in each country in the world and the results have determined that it is that of Amancio Ortega, who ranks first in no more and no less than 37 countries. Among them is Spain, Portugal, Monaco, Japan or the United Arab Emirates.

In this way, Zara has ousted Louis Vuitton, which was in the first place in this same analysis the previous year and which has now collapsed to the third to last place. And is that there is not a trace of the luxury maisons in the top five, with Nike and Zalando substituting for Gucci and Chanel in second and third position, respectively.





For its part, the Italian house is at number 6 and the French at nine. On the opposite side, Dior enters the direct list for the first time at number eleven and Tommy Hilfiger to thirtieth place.

But Nike is the second most googled firm in 36 countries, such as Mexico, South Africa or Malaysia. What could come to reflect a change in style of buyers towards more casual or comfortable clothing due to the confinements of the pandemic.





Secondly, Zalando accumulates his highest number of searches on Europe, where it is number one in 14 countries, including Austria, France, Italy or Germany, where it is from.

Fashion Nova, ASOS and H&M are other low cost firms that occupy the top positions on the list and that are characterized, as you previously mentioned, for having a good online sales channel. And it is that, these data in comparison, allow us to get an idea of ​​how the world of fashion has transformed in just one year.

