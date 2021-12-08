According to a new rumor, Ubisoft plans to adapt Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection to Nintendo switch “early”. The Assassin’s Creed games starring Ezio were released in late 2016 on PS4 and Xbox One, offering a collection packed with remastered versions of Assassin’s Creed II from 2009, The Brotherhood from 2010, and Revelations from 2011. DLC for these installments is also available. included in the package, ensuring that players new and old could easily access all of Ezio Auditore’s adventures throughout Italy and Constantinople.

So far, only a handful of titles from Assassin’s creed are available to play on Nintendo’s popular hybrid platform, including AC Liberation and all Kenway-centric entries: Assassin’s Creed III, Black Flag, and Rogue. Ubisoft packed Liberation and AC3 together in the remastered version of the latter, which was released in 2019; meanwhile, Black Flag and Rogue appear in Nintendo switch via The Rebel Collection. It is time, then, that Ezio Auditore da Firenze get some love on the handheld console.

Twitter user Direct-Feed Games, who according to some sources has a decent track record, recently reported that the “best assassin’s creed“will be released” soon “in Nintendo switch. Direct-Feed Games specifically mentions Ezio in the post, suggesting that an Ezio collection is in the works for the Switch. At the time of writing, it is unknown when exactly this collection will launch on the platform. The tweet in question reads as follows,

Neither the publisher of Assassin’s creedNeither Ubisoft nor Nintendo have corroborated the rumor. Therefore, all of the above should be taken with reservations for now. However, the possible launch of Ezio Collection on Nintendo switch It doesn’t seem far-fetched, especially considering that the other Assassin’s Creed remasters are already available on the console.

Although all the major titles of Assassin’s creed are playable in some form on modern consoles, there is one installment in particular that has yet to get the remastering treatment: 2007’s Assassin’s Creed. For unknown reasons, Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad’s first appearance remains stranded on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when it comes to console users. Since this is the only AC release with the original Scimitar game engine, prior to the 2009 Anvil update, technical difficulties may be the reason for its abandonment. However, let’s hope that Ubisoft and company end up finding a way to update the original Assassin.