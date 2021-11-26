The Bitcoin network already processes more volume per dollar value than Paypal, and the world’s largest decentralized cryptocurrency network by market capitalization could surpass Mastercard already in 2026.

A Nov. 25 report from the market intelligence platform Blockdata titled When could the Bitcoin network process volumes like Mastercard and Visa? notes that the Bitcoin network processed about USD 489 billion per quarter in 2021, what is greater than USD 302,000 million from Paypal. After only 12 years of existence, Bitcoin processes about 27% of Mastercard’s $ 1.8 trillion per quarter, and 15% of Visa’s $ 3.2 trillion.

There are three factors that could see the Bitcoin network catch up with the two credit card giants in terms of total volume processed: the total number of transactions, the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction, and the rise in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

The first factor, the total number of transactions, is the one that depends the most on the variables. Theoretically, “If Bitcoin increased its transferred value per transaction today by plus or minus 260%, it would be processing a volume equivalent to that of Mastercard on a daily basis.”

However, the report could not find current data indicating that the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction is on the rise. The trend could change in the future, but a price hike to $ 245,000 with the current volume would also make Bitcoin match Mastercard. This price action is more likely than an increase in volume, according to some analysts.

Blockdata ultimately claims that the price of Bitcoin is unlikely to rise to the right level to match Mastercard. If the average annual price of Bitcoin is taken into account, it could take until 2060. On the other hand, “Taking the current growth rate in 2021 as a metric, it could happen as early as 2026.”

The report notes that, although relatively young, the decentralized network has managed to achieve high volumes compared to the two centralized credit card giants.

“It is impressive how Bitcoin, being a 12-year-old decentralized network, is 27% of the way in terms of volume processed compared to Mastercard, a company founded in 1966.”

