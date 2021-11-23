LaSalud.mx.- In the context of the 21st anniversary of the “Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra” National Institute of Rehabilitation (INR), held on November 20, the general director, Carlos Javier Pineda Villasenor, declared that its objective is not only to attend to disabilities, but to prevent them.

He explained that this institution provides highly specialized medical services to patients with health problems related to musculoskeletal, neurological, pulmonary, cardiac, hearing, visual, pediatric, geriatric and burn disabilities, and as of 2020 receives patients referred by other hospitals for rehabilitation pulmonary as a consequence of COVID-19.

As part of this permanent commitment to improve people’s quality of life, Pineda Villaseñor reported that In 2020, the INR provided 83,736 consultations, of which 6,254 were for emergencies; In addition, 9,603 hospital admissions and discharges were documented, and 4,993 surgeries and 113,149 therapies were performed.

One of Mexico’s challenges is the increase in cases of disability due to aging and chronic diseases. According to the 2020 Population and Housing Census of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), there are 6,179,890 people with some type of disability. Of these, 53% are women and 47% are men.

Given this, the general director stressed that the INR strengthens accident prevention actions and makes diagnoses, treatments and rehabilitation therapies based on scientific evidence and third-level medical care.

“We work on three priority axes: highly specialized medical care; training of human resources through education, and development of research on disability”, He emphasized.

Regarding the medical care area, Pineda Villaseñor explained that the orthopedic area was subdivided into anatomical regions, so that in each one of them “there are highly qualified specialists in hand, shoulder, elbow, spine, knee, hip and foot injuries“, among others.

In this institute you will find the National Center for Research and Attention to the Burned Patient (CENIAQ), which provides services to anyone who has suffered second or third degree bodily burns as a result of explosions, pyrotechnics, road accidents and other accidents.

In addition, the INR houses the headquarters of the Superior School of Rehabilitation, which has an enrollment of 230 students in nine specialties: audiology, otoneurology and speech therapy; plastic and reconstructive surgery; medical genetics; sports and physical activity medicine; rehabilitation medicine; ophthalmology; otorhinolaryngology and head and neck surgery; orthopedics and rheumatology. In addition, therapists from Central America, South America, the United States, and other countries receive training at this institute.

The CEO mentioned that the INR is widely recognized as a leading model in the development of scientific research and advancement in rehabilitation medicine. In 2020, the work of 159 researchers was published in 153 articles.

Recently, the Pan American League of Rheumatology Associations awarded the INR the 2021 National Prize for Medical Innovation for its viscosupplementation project, based on honey to combat osteoarthritis in people over 60 years of age.

With 2,300 workers, the INR is consolidated as a prestigious institution through a quality and efficient service.

RGP