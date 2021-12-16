Accident of a SITP bus in Ciudad Bolívar leaves at least two dead and 17 injured

SITP bus accident in Ciudad Bolívar, Bogotá. Photo: courtesy

A serious accident occurred in the early morning of this Thursday, December 16, at the height of 54A south street with Carrera 77, town of Bolivar City, in Bogota. According to preliminary reports, a SITP bus he ran out of brakes and rolled down a slope.

In principle of speaking of two people dead and at least 17 injured, which are being cared for by personnel from the Health Secretary. The driver of the articulated was unhurt. In addition, criminalistics units will carry out the inspection to determine the causes of the incident.

Developing…