EFE.- A traffic accident in Puebla (downtown), on the highway towards Mexico City, left 19 dead on Saturday after a truck lost control and flammable liquid caused a fire, authorities reported.

“When crossing the booth, the truck drags six vehicles, causing the death of 19 people and 3 injured. Among the deceased is the driver of the unit, ”reported Federal Roads and Bridges of Income and Related Services (Capufe) through a statement on Twitter.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) informed local media that the driver allegedly lost control and drums of more than 200 liters of a white flammable liquid were spilled that soon caused a small explosion and large flames, causing the deaths of 19 people and three injured, according to preliminary reports.

According to Capufe, the liquid carried by the truck was shampoo base and the accident took place at 12:45 hours (18:45 GMT).

The accident took place at a toll booth at kilometer 33 of the Mexico-Puebla highway, near toll booth number seven.

According to workers and people who live in the area, there have been many recent accidents in that sector, since, they speculated, from more than ten kilometers before the booth there is a downward slope and some trucks do not check their brakes although there are braking ramps.

Read: CDMX Secretary of Tourism resigns office; denies detention in Guatemala

For the time being, the National Guard and civil protection personnel cordoned off the area, since it was found that the whitish and black liquid is flammable.

In addition to the head of the truck itself, there are at least seven burned cars and experts from the Prosecutor’s Office are doing the lifting of the bodies, forensic photographs and all kinds of investigations.

At the moment, the circulation of the highway from Puebla to Mexico is completely closed, something that will last at least three hours and elements of the GN recommended going along the federal highway.

According to workers and people who live in the area, this is the fourth accident in a month.

A month ago in this same toll booth something similar happened, since a 20-ton truck without brakes hit the toll booth and killed two people who were working.

Follow the information about the economy and the business world in Forbes Central America