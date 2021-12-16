The Agrupamiento de Ingenieros, of the International Airport “Felipe Ángeles”, (AIFA), informs that at 07:50 hours on December 15, 2021, an incident was recorded in which they were involved 22 construction workers, who decided not to wait for the safe transportation available for their transfer to the different work fronts, who, on their initiative, boarded a crane-type vehicle, which during its displacement presented a failure in the lateral containment barrier on the left side, causing the fall of personnel, from a height of approximately 1.20 meters.

In the incident, the workers were subjected to light blows without serious injuries, being channeled for their medical attention to the clinic 200 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) located in Tecámac, State of Mexico, with the purpose of ruling out major injuries, same who have already been discharged, and only one worker remained under observation for a possible wrist fracture.

