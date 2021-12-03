The most awaited (or most feared) moment is approaching: bring the whole family home for Christmas. That implies long feasts seated at the most elegant table and also, that the effort that we put into both the kitchen and the decoration is observed in detail.

Therefore, we have to be prepared and anticipate, betting on simple but effective elements that give a Christmas touch to our table and thus surprise friends, family and brothers-in-law with our decorative skills. At Amazon we have found several interesting purchases from only 12 euros that will help us achieve that wow effect we are looking for:

The first option is perhaps the most traditional (and therefore a guaranteed hit), it is a package of pineapples in bulk. Specifically 40 pineapples of different sizes to be able to use them as we want.

For example, we can create a nice table runner by placing them along one end to another or decorate the plate with them in the center next to the cutlery. We can also spread them around the fireplace or hang them from the tree. The entire package has a price on Amazon of 17.99 euros.





And speaking of table runnersAnother interesting option would be to bet on this beautiful tablecloth with a red and black checkered pattern, which we can select in various sizes and place either completely covering the table or only in the center along the entire length of the table.

The tablecloth is made of natural cotton with a thick finish (to give it a more wintery touch) and we can find it on Amazon for 18.26 euros (yes, the price may vary depending on the measurements and even the color we select).





To give a cozy and warm touch to our table, especially at dinner time, we can choose to include candles in our decoration. In this case we select these wooden candle holders with a snowflake design with minimalist finishes, so they easily combine with everything.

A subtle detail that we can include even if our table is quite complete (decoratively speaking) since they have a discreet and versatile style. The pack includes six candle holders in total for 12.99 euros.





Another table runner that sneaks into this compilation (and it is not surprising since they are tremendously decorative and practical) is this seamless with golden stars.

A roll of organza fabric that works perfectly with plain tablecloths, as it allows us to take advantage of them by giving them a festive touch with the stars (and letting them see thanks to the transparent finish). It is available on Amazon for 15.99 euros (although the price may vary if you choose another shade among those available).





Finally and very in the line of one of the table runners we mentioned earlier, we have this pack of 100 plaid print cutlery holders. It is a detail that allows us to place the cutlery on the table with an original touch and in an orderly way (we can include a fork, a knife and a spoon for each diner).

Something tremendously practical in these times in which making it clear that covered or which glass belongs to each one is crucial. We found it on Amazon for 19.59 euros (the complete pack of 100 paper envelopes).





And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





