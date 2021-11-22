Preparing all kinds of tortillas – potato, French, with vegetables or even Mexican – does not have to be a mess in the kitchen. They can elaborate in a simple way or even in just a few minutes in the microwave.

To do this, it is enough to find the accessories and utensils for tortillas suitable, such as any of these five that we are signing today on Amazon, ideal to get the most out of some eggs and perhaps some ingredient more to the consumer’s taste:

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

Princess Tortilla Chef

One of the most complete options, focused not only on preparing potato or vegetable tortillas, but also for other dishes -a paella for example- is this Princess multifunction kitchen.

With a non-stick Teflon finish, this kind of double electric frying pan includes Twist and Turn technology that allows you to turn the tortilla effortlessly. In addition, as it has a 180º opening and a double cooking plate, we can cook from tortillas to fajitas . We find it on Amazon, where it has the best-selling label for 49.99 euros.





Princess 118000 Tortilla Chef, Multifunction Portable Cooker, Double 22.5cm Diameter Cooking Surface, Round and Round, 1300 W, Double Non-Stick Teflon Layer, Stainless Steel, Black

Lékué

Much cheaper is this gadget of Lékué that yes, it has a more limited function -something had to be found- since it is focused solely on the preparation of French omelettes in the microwave.

We can prepare the traditional recipe or add ingredients such as cheese, cooked ham or vegetables of all kinds. To prepare it, we just have to pour the mixture into the silicone container, fold it on the empty side so that it is closed and put it in the microwave for a couple of minutes. We find it on sale for 15.90 10.99 euros.





Lékué Red Microwave Omelette Container, Red

Bra Dupla Premiere

Another interesting purchase is this Bra Dupla Premier double skillet, made in non-stick cast aluminum perfect for making potato omelettes (or zucchini for example) in a simple way.

The pan is compatible with all types of cookers (including fire or induction), has a diameter of 20 centimeters and is a brand design exclusively for Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.6 stars among more than 1800 buyers , the black recommendation label, and a sale price of 51.90 33.99 euros.





Bra Dupla Premiere Double omelette pan 20 cm in cast aluminum with non-stick, suitable for all types of cookers including induction [Amazon Exclusive]

Microwave omelette gadget

With a aesthetics and functionality Similar to the lékué container that we mentioned before, we have this silicone container for cooking in the microwave that allows us to make tortillas with aesthetics and characteristics similar to those of potatoes.

Of course, you have to be clear about the recipe and the minutes to cook the potatoes, we do not rule out having to fry them previously. Best of all, it’s so cheaply priced that it’s worth a try for just 7.39 4.76 euros.





Easy Microwave Egg System, 270ml, Omelet Cook

Mexican tortilla press

We have already mentioned the Spanish and French tortillas, so we could not pass up the Mexican, the one that differs the most from the rest but will give us a lot of play when preparing fajitas, burritos or even light pizza bases.





KitchenCraft – World of Flavors – Mexican Tortilla Press in Gift Box, Aluminum, 20 x 20 x 9 cm

For this we need a good presser like this one made of aluminum with measures of 20x20x9 centimeters that we find on Amazon for only 21.99 19.39 euros It is also the best-seller on the web (it has its well-known orange label) and has an average note of 4.2 stars from more than 500 previous buyers.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | Wheat flour tortillas for fajitas, basic Mexican recipe

Directly to the Palate | Seven original tortillas for the weekend snack