Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday were left behind a week ago, two events that many people take advantage of to do some of their Christmas shopping. The problem is that you have to know what to give. If you did not have it or are clear at this time, we propose a selection of 13 articles under 50 euros that can serve as a gift.





Christmas gifts for less than 50 euros

Beats Flex Bluetooth Headphones





We start the list with the cheapest Bluetooth headphones from Beats By Dr. Dre. The Beats Flex (49.99 euros) have a autonomy of up to 12 hours of uninterrupted sound, Class 1 Bluetooth and W1 Chip for faster connection with Apple devices. They are magnetic and have an automatic play and pause function.

Beats Flex Wireless Headphones – Apple W1 Chip, Magnetic Headphones, Class 1 Bluetooth, 12 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Gray

Briefcase for 15/16-inch MacBook Pro





Compatible with the new Apple MacBook Pro laptops with M1 / ​​M1 Pro / M1 Max chip, this Satechi briefcase (27.99 euros) is waterproof, offers shock protection, is compact and lightweight. It has multiple side pockets for better organization and storage of additional accessories such as iPad or power cables.

Satechi Briefcase for 15/16 “MacBook Pro

Universal Bag for Urban Armor Gear Laptops and Tablets





This UAG cover (31.90 euros) is made with wear-resistant materials that provide a good grip in the hand so that they do not slip easily. Its size-protection ratio is very good and it has passed drop tests with the military standard MIL-STD 810G-516.6. It is compatible with laptops and tablets up to 13 inches.

Urban Armor Gear Universal Laptop / Tablet Bag for Apple iPad Pro 12.9 / MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro / Book / Laptop etc. (up to 13“, Sleeve with Mesh Pocket) Black

Belkin Playa 18W 10K Power Bank





Never run out of battery power with the Belkin Playa Power Bank 10K (24.99 euros), an external battery with USB-C PD port at 18W and USB-A. It comes with the 15cm USB-C to USB-A cable so you have it all right out of the box and use it right out of the box. The manufacturer claims to be able to recharge an iPhone from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It has a compact and discreet design.

Belkin Playa Power Bank 10K USB-C USB-A

MagSafe Belkin Boost Charge 10K Power Bank





Another recommended external battery that can be used both by cable and magnetically with devices with MagSafe (iPhone 12/13 and some AirPods models) is the Belkin Boost Charge 10K MagSafe (39.99 euros). With 10,000 mAh capacity, can charge the device at 7.5W and it has a charging indicator LED light.

Belkin 10K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Series, 7.5W Wireless Charging and 18W USB-C PD In / Out Port, USB-C to USB-C Cable Included), Black

Apple AirTag Bluetooth Locator





Never lose your keys, wallet, backpack or other valuable possessions with the Apple AirTag Bluetooth locator (35 euros). With a autonomy of approximately one year, the battery is easily replaceable by the user and is integrated into the Search network so that it is reachable even from miles away.

To make it more versatile, accessories such as key rings or straps can be added to the Apple AirTag. There are more and more options available, but if you are looking for an elegant and sophisticated Nomad Leather Loop (24.99 euros) is made in Horween vegetable leather.

Nomad Leather Loop – AirTag Leather Keychain

Nomad has another keychain in their catalog that seems more robust because it covers all the sides, the Leather Keychain (34.99 euros), which is also made of Horween vegetable leather and is very elegant and beautiful.

Nomad Leather Keychain – AirTag Leather Keychain

Divoom Planet-9 “Smart” Wireless Table Lamp





With a design that is slightly reminiscent of the famous characters of Among us, this small table lamp from Divoom Planet-9 (39.99 euros). This lamp allows choose from 16 million vivid colors via the Divoom app for mobile devices, and it is possible to choose between five levels of brightness, from light to dark, and also select the color temperature between 1600K to 6500K. Its 2,400 mAh battery provides an approximate autonomy of 24 hours per charge. It is available in three colors.

Divoom Planet-9 Smart Wireless Table Lamp – RGB LED Programmable Mood Light – Night Light for Bedroom, Game Room, Office (Aqua Green) Read: MacBook Pro 2021, all configurations and their prices, from 2,249 euros to ... 6,839 euros

Eufy 2K 360º home surveillance camera





Control what happens at home when you are not with this eufy 2K home surveillance camera (49.99 euros). This model does not require a base or hub to work, and has a resolution (as its name indicates) is 2K, but if it is integrated into HomeKit it drops to 1080p due to its limitations. It can be rotated 360º to avoid dead spots, offers two-way communication and artificial intelligence to know if a person or pet is present in the field of vision.

eufy 2K Indoor WiFi Surveillance Camera, Indoor IP Camera, Plug-in Pan-Tilt Security Camera, People Recognition, with Voice Assistant, Motion Sensor, HomeBase Not Necessary

Mujjo Thinsulate Stretch Tactile Gloves





The hands are the part that suffer the most from the cold, and handling the mobile on the street during winter can cause our fingers to freeze. Mujjo Thinsulate insulating gloves (42 euros) They come to fight the cold and help us to be able to continue using the iPhone without having to take them off. It has several conductive properties and the construction of the thumb has the responsiveness of the touch screen larger than that of a mobile. They are available in three sizes.

Mujjo Winter Gloves with Touchscreen Insulated with 3M Thinsulate [de Mensajes de Texto] Thermal Fleece Cape (Medium Size)

Satechi Portable Charging Base for Apple Watch





Wherever you go, always have a charger for Apple Watch on hand with the Satechi portable charging base (41.99 euros), which with its USB-C connection it is possible to connect it to a MacBook or iPad computer. It’s lightweight, lightweight, and MFi certified to ensure it’s fully compliant and secure.

SATECHI Portable Charger (MFi Certified) with Magnetic USB-C Charging Port for Apple Watch – Compatible with Apple Watch Series 6/5/4/3/2/1 (Cable not included)

Belkin Boost Charge 2K Power Bank for Apple Watch





Never run out of battery on your Apple Watch with the Belkin Boost Charge 2K external battery (49.99 euros). It is compatible with Series 1 and later, capable of provide up to 63 additional hours, which is enough to not worry for a whole weekend or a trip. It is MFi certified, has an LED indicator, and is very compact and portable.

Belkin External Battery 2K Boost Charge for Apple Watch, MFi Certified Portable Charger / Power Bank for Apple Watch SE, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

MagSafe Belkin Boost Charge





With a design very similar to that of Apple, the Belkin MagSafe charger (22.99 euros) has a extra long two meter USB-C cable and it can recharge at 7.5W. It has an LED light that informs if the charge has been interrupted. Because it is compact and lightweight, it is ideal to carry around.

Belkin Boost Charge 7.5W MagSafe Portable Charging Base

Fire TV Stick Media Center





Make any HDMI-enabled TV or monitor “smart” using the multimedia center in dongle Fire TV Stick (39.99 euros) and plays content from a multitude of sources like Netflix, Prime Video, Atresplayer, Filmin, Apple TV +, Disney + and more. Your remote control can control the volume of the TV, it has a button dedicated to Alexa and shortcuts to some services.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control (includes TV controls), HD streaming device

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.