Access to the Elden Ring tests is now on sale

Elden ring It is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, so Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have decided to offer a small demo of this title through a series of connection tests. This early access is already underway, and a select group of players are already part of it. If you were left out of this experience, don’t worry, eBay has the solution, as long as you are willing to pay enough.

As it has become a habit with basically anything that is limited, eBay has been filled with people looking to take advantage of players. On this occasion, several users are already selling access to the connection tests of Elden ring at prices ranging from $ 150 to $ 350.

In comparison, the collector’s edition of Elden ring, which includes a figure and a number of additional elements, is priced at $ 189. Thus, it would be better to invest the money in this version of the game, instead of paying so much just for an early trial that doesn’t give you access to the end game.

Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022. In related topics, this game will be ray-traced, but with a post-launch update. Similarly, here you can learn more about the collector’s editions of the game.

Editor’s Note:

There will always be people who want to take advantage of these types of situations. The only way to have a concrete solution is simply not to buy these types of products. If you didn’t have access to these tests, you just need to wait a couple of months to enjoy FromSoftware’s new job.

Via: eBay