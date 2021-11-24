Black Friday has come to countless products and services. Also to the platforms where you can watch streaming content and from here We are going to give you a summary of the discounts and offers that you are going to find on the main platforms that offer you movies, series and documentaries.

Filmin, FlixOlé and MUBI have presented offers for these days of discounts. For its part, Netflix, which has recently raised its prices, with controversy in Spain by FACUA, a consumer association and thus moving away from the prices of the competition, has not presented discounts for “Black Friday”. Others like Disney + and HBO Max do not have special discounts for Black Friday but there are some interesting offers that we are going to tell you about.

7 TRICKS to get the most out of NETFLIX

Discounts at Filmin





Filmin, the Spanish platform with alternative production titles and a lot of content made in Europe, has a 30% discount. Specifically, from last November 22 until next Thursday December 2, Filmin’s annual subscription costs 60 euros, compared to 84 euros which has as normal cost. The month is 5 euros.

FlixOlé’s Black Friday





We continue with the national offer. FlixOlé (for many, the Spanish Netflix, a humble competitor of the United States giant, focused on national cinema but also with international titles) offers a one-year subscription for 19.95 euros. To do this you have to enter the code FRIDAY BLACK21 when activating the account. The offer is valid until next Monday, November 29. The saving is 10 euros. It should be remembered that you also have the contents of FlixOlé on Amazon Prime, which we will talk about later.

The big sale at MUBI





MUBI, which is part of the Prime Video offer (although we can also sign up for it on the fly) now offers a subscription for Black Friday for 0.99 euros per month if you register for three months. Total, 2.97 euros for the first three months of a MUBI that will later cost the same as always, 9.99 euros each month, so the discount is considerable. The offer lasts until November 29.

Disney + Day: discounts without Black Friday





On November 12, Disney + announced a large number of exclusive premieres, along with a subscription offer for new customers in which set the price for the first month on the platform with a 75% discount over the usual price. Although it is a discount only for new customers, you can also take advantage of it if you have an existing account that is deactivated. If you reactivate it, you will have the first month of Disney + for 1.99 euros.

Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

HBO Max: the offer with your arrival in Spain





When it announced its arrival in Spain, the platform that replaced HBO came with a promotion: HBO Max set a price of 4.49 euros per month for all time aimed only at new customers. The Deadline for this promotion is November 30. Those who come from HBO accounts will maintain the previous price, 8.99 euros per month, being able to transfer their subscription to the annual plan that will cost 69.99 euros (5.83 euros per month).