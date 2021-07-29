If you have a job in the Latin American and Caribbean region, it is very likely that you work for a small or medium-sized company (SME). Although definitions differ between countries, an SME is often characterized as those companies with less than 250 employees for a medium-sized company (small less than 50; micro, less than 10). According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), SMEs comprise a staggering 99.5% of all businesses in the region (with nearly 9 out of 10 classified as micro-businesses) providing 60% of all formal productive employment .

In Mexico, it is estimated that there are around four million SMEs, of which 97.4% are microenterprises. However, they represent only 12.4% of total gross production. In fact, according to the OECD again, Mexico has the widest labor productivity gap between SMEs and large companies of all OECD countries. The productivity gap between small businesses with up to 50 employees and large companies is particularly large.

Therefore, closing this productivity gap is key to permanently driving broader economic growth and reducing income inequalities in Mexico and the wider region. One of the best ways to boost overall labor productivity potential in SMEs could be through digital transformation.

Digitization can be a game changer for SMEs, introducing smart contracts and automating many business functions. back office. For example, you can reduce late payments and improve your business cash flow. Connecting and trading across borders can also allow SMEs to reach a similar number of customers as their larger rivals.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has only accentuated the need to digitize for many small businesses, to build resilience or even to continue trading and survive. SMEs that have been digitized are more likely to have found new business opportunities during the pandemic, twice the rate of the least digitized, according to Vodafone. Other reports have shown how digitization has created long-term business resilience, increasing EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) by 12-20% in the first year and increasing speed to market by 40-50% on average. .

For small and micro businesses, it is often the opportunity cost that is the most important in operations when employee time is limited. The less time a small business owner spends on administration and business processes back office, more time owners and employees will have to create value in product development, sales and marketing activities. Automating back-office processes can often be the first mutual benefit for micro and small businesses when adopting basic digital solutions like business accounting and process software. In manufacturing, data obtained from digitization can be used to redesign processes, improve safety and worker productivity, and reduce waste and energy consumption.

However, SMEs without investment capital and with time constraints need additional help in their digital transformation. The need for government support for them is clear. Several pioneer nations have been doing this through acceleration programs and specific initiatives. Our recommendations are provided below.

E-government should leverage its unique role as user, regulator and investor to accelerate digitization in industry and society. Denmark is driving the digital transformation of its public services to make cashless payments the default process and force all citizens to access public services online. There is a national government digital ID (NemID) and Denmark has been the first European country to implement Covid-19 vaccination passports.

The facade of a web store is not enough: SMEs need a support package (electronic payments, security, electronic marketing, etc.) to transform successfully. Start Digital is an initiative launched by IMDA and Enterprise Singapore that provides critical digital packages to help businesses at reduced costs through natural points of contact (banks and telcos). SMEs select two solutions from six categories with a minimum contract of 18 months. The packages put businesses online to begin their digital journey.

Grants are preferable to improve digital affordability for SMEs. The Hong Kong government operates a technology voucher program for SMEs to upgrade or purchase new ICT equipment and digital solutions that have been shown to increase productivity. The subsidy provided is 3: 1.

Single Window Centers provide a single point of contact for SMEs with a multitude of services. The Acelera PYME program in Spain is dedicated to providing a one-stop shop for digital support to SMEs and includes digital solutions, digital, financial and informational tools, as well as personalized advice.

Digital Centers of Excellence (CoE). Germany has established 26 integrated digital centers of excellence (Mittelstand 4.0 Competence Centers) as contact points for all digital matters, ranging from digital solutions, cybersecurity, business models, to testing new technologies. They are key tools and resources to drive micro and small businesses towards Industry 4.0.

Digital skills and professional training are required for effective digital implementation of SMEs. Singapore’s skills agency (under the Ministry of Education integrated into the SMEs Go Digital program) offers training, workshops and skills development for SMEs to make the most of digital technologies.

Provide detailed roadmaps / guidance for SMEs to follow. In Germany, the Mittelstand 4.0 Competence Centers provide close supervision and support to ensure that companies can pragmatically achieve their vision, drawing on the industry experience of the center’s consultants and staff. Blueprints are established, specifically in manufacturing industries.

Provide tools to find and access support more easily. In Hong Kong, matching funds kiosks are provided for SMEs to enter simple information about their business and then search the eligibility criteria across all government funding schemes, with follow-up information on how to apply.

The digital decade is upon us. The implementation of similar support programs and initiatives should more than compensate the governments of the Latin American and Caribbean region to help SMEs – the employment base – close the productivity gap and accelerate economic growth.

Contact:

Andrew Williamson is Vice President and Economic Advisor of Huawei’s Government Affairs team *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.