“The EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has initiated a study of the VLA2001, a vaccine against covid-19 developed by Valneva“announced the regulator European in a statement, in which it said it could not yet estimate when a decision on its authorization could be made.

Vaccines typically take a few months to transition from review to approval, although some, such as those developed in Russia and China, took longer.

Following the announcement, the shares of Valneva they rose, although they did not completely overshadow the losses in September, when the UK canceled an order for 100 million doses.

The company, based in the French city of Nantes, received support from the French government following setbacks from national pharmaceutical champion Sanofi and the renowned Pasteur Institute to produce a vaccine own.

According to the EMA, studies of Valneva “suggest that the vaccine it triggers the production of antibodies directed at SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, and may help protect against the disease. “

“The EMA will evaluate the data when it becomes available to decide whether the benefits outweigh the risks,” he added.

The vaccine from Valneva uses the same method as most flu vaccines and many childhood vaccines, using the inactivated virus method. Health authorities hope it will reduce skepticism about some vaccines that use new technology.