Thursday morning Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol operating on the Polkadot (DOT) network, announced that it had won Polkadot’s first parachain auction.

Acala collection a total of 32.5 million DOT, worth approximately USD 1.28 billion, from 24,934 contributors through an initial coin offering (ICO) structured as a crowdloan. As the proceeds are classified as “crypto debt”, Acala would at some point have to return the DOTs it had requested from investors. Users’ DOT tokens are locked for the duration of Polkadot’s parallel chain lease.

It’s a test of Polkadot’s strength that so many talented teams are in the running to be in the top five projects to be released on December 17. In this sense, we are all winners. We are looking forward to kicking off the multi-chain future with you!

Polkadot is an inter-chain smart contract network that enables the transfer of assets between its parachains (parallel chains). Earlier this month, its developers released the first parachain for auction. However, the technology is still in full swing. However, at the time of writing, Polkadot projects have raised more than 87.6 million DOT ($ 3.44 billion).

Polkadot’s second parachain auction is ongoing, with the place up for rent for the next two years. Currently, the projected winner is Moonbeam, an Ethereum (ETH) -compatible smart contract platform designed to build interoperable applications. It is in active development and is expected to launch its mainnet by the end of the year.

So far, Moonbeam got in his auction 34.28 million DOT, about USD 1.35 billion, from more than 46,000 taxpayers. Investors will receive a GLMR token from Moonbeam for each DOT they commit, with 30% of the rewards available immediately to claim, with the remaining 70% awarded over the 96-week lease. The bounty pool consists of 100 million, or 10%, of your 1 billion token supply. The inflation of GLMR tokens is 5% per year.

