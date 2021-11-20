Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Finance Redefined newsletter.

Acala wins Polkadot’s first parachain auction

Acala, the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi), was announced as the winning project at Polkadot’s inaugural parachain auction this week, outperforming competitor Moonbeam to the finish line with a total seismic of DOT 32.5 million ($ 1.28 billion) raised from 24,934 taxpayers.

Acala is a multifunctional DeFi platform built on Polkadot that allows developers to create smart contract applications with cross-chain capabilities, as well as being compatible with Ethereum. Its main investors include Digital Currency Group, Polychain Capital and Alameda Research, among others.

In Acala’s case, all proceeds from the initial crowdfunding coin offering are classified as “cryptocurrency debt” and therefore eThe project must reimburse them once the rental contract is concluded.

With over 32M DOT contributed by over 81,000 community members, Acala has won the first parachain auction on @Polkadot! Thank you to everyone who took part in this historic event. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CL2jCwA9Re – Acala – DeFi Hub of Polkadot (@AcalaNetwork) November 18, 2021

Iota Foundation is Ready to Launch Staging Net and Reward Token

The Iota Foundation, a non-profit open source entity that strives to support the Iota ecosystem, announced the upcoming launch of a staging network, Shimmer, this week along with a token, SMR.

Shimmer is a layer one sandbox platform that will allow builders and developers to test the efficiency and compatibility of their decentralized applications within the DeFi and NFT space, prior to implementation on the Iota mainnet.

It is expected to launch in early 2022, lThe network will also facilitate community governance confirmations for Iota’s large-scale network updates., including the upcoming multi-asset programmable ledger, smart contracts, full decentralization, and sharding.

Almost 50% of Uniswap v3’s liquidity providers are in the red

An investigative report released this week by Topaz Blue and the Bancor Protocol revealed that almost half, 49.5%, of the liquidity providers in Uniswap v3 have experienced financial losses due to impermanent losses, a common occurrence in automated market makers when supplying two-sided volatiles. liquidity pairs.

An instance of this would arise if, for example, A user has provided equal values ​​of Tether (USDT) and Ether (ETH) in US dollars to a liquidity pool and the price of ETH increases.

This would mean that arbitrageurs, investors who often work in concert with financial institutions to profit from price discrepancies in the market, they will remove ETH from the pool to sell at a higher price. This leads to a decrease in the US dollar value of the user’s position and consequently to a non-permanent loss.

The report suggested that, based on current statistics, it might be more profitable to just keep the market, instead of actively participating in liquidity services, stating:

“The user who decides not to provide liquidity can expect to increase the value of his portfolio at a faster rate than one who actively manages a liquidity position in Uniswap v3.”

Token performance

Analytics Data Reveals Total DeFi Locked Value Has Decreased 7.89% Over The Week to a figure of 160.47 billion dollars.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView reveals that DeFi’s top 100 tokens by market capitalization were done nonchalantly in the past seven days.

Avalanche (AVAX) secured the first place on the podium with 30.11%. Curve DAO Token (CRV) ranked second with 0.67%, while Maker (MKR) ranked third with 0.34%.

