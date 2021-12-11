AC Valhalla's future to be revealed next week

We knew that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it would be getting a second season pass next year, but we still don’t know exactly what kind of content we can expect from it. That is about to change shortly, as next week there will be a stream where we will know the future of the game.

Via social networks, the official account of Valhalla announced that next Monday December 13 at 11AM downtown time Mexico we will have a live broadcast, where we will know what comes next for this title.

There is more to see than Midgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 🔥 ❄️ Tune in for the LIVE premiere on Monday 13 December 9 AM PDT / 6 PM CET to know more! pic.twitter.com/i8NQkvSR8Q – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 10, 2021

The next expansion of Valhalla, which will apparently involve the Norse version of Hell, known as Helheim. According to rumors, it would be a gigantic content that could last almost 50 hours. At least we won’t have to wait that long for official data.

Editor’s note: It’s interesting that Ubisoft gave Valhalla a second year of content, especially now that they are working on Assassin’s Creed Infinity. We hope to have more details on that project in 2022 as I am certainly intrigued by the proposal.

Via: Ubisoft