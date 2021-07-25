AC: Valhalla DLC Date Leaked

The Siege of Paris, the next major expansion of Assassin’s Creed: Valhallawill come into our hands at some point in the 2021 summer season. Although the official information has not been shared, a recent Microsoft Store listing on Xbox appears to have leaked the exact day this content will be available.

According to CriptAssassini, an insider of the series, The Siege of Paris would be available next August 5, that is, in just two weeks. However, the user mentions that this information was removed from the Microsoft Store almost immediately, which would indicate that the date provided was only a marker until Ubisoft provides the exact date.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla‘s second DLC will be released on August 5th! 🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs – CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

Although the chances of seeing this DLC in a few days are not that high, it is not impossible either. Considering that this expansion is planned for the summer, that means that The Siege of Paris will be available sometime next August or September. We can only wait for Ubisoft to share official information.

Similarly, this won’t be the last major update for the game, and a third paid DLC is already in development. On related issues, a veteran of the series has left Ubisoft after 16 years working at the studio.

Via: Comicbook.

