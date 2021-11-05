AC: NH Update and DLC Arrive Early

Fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons they are more than happy right now. Although it was expected that version 2.0 of this game would be available on November 5, which introduces a large amount of content, It has been reported that since the night of yesterday, November 3, this update is already available.

Version 2.0 of New horizons offers us a free update, which introduces new locations, items, and what seems to be endless activities. Along with this, the paid DLC of Happy home paradise. Best of all, this content is now available. At the moment the reason why this was advanced is unknown, but no one is angry about this decision.

Similarly, those with a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will have at their disposal the content of Happy home paradise. Unfortunately, this also means the end of updates, both free and paid, for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since Nintendo has no plans to offer new activities, locations or anything like that.

Although this is the end of the new content for the game, its early arrival was a pleasant surprise that is sure to keep players very busy for a couple of days. Now we can only wait and see if this DLC increases the sales of the game in this quarter.

Via: Kotaku