US surgery residents who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or other sexual and gender identities (LGBTQ +) reported higher rates of abuse in their training programs compared to their non-LGBTQ + peers , according to survey results published in JAMA Surgery.

The findings underscore the need to develop and implement interventions that create more inclusive learning environments.

One in five experienced frequent harassment in their residency programs

“The first step is awareness, which hopefully we are creating. Once we recognize that it is a problem and that the problem has a name. Hopefully we can start working on it. ” Said Yue-Yung Hu, MD, MPH, assistant professor of Surgery in the Division of Pediatric General Surgery and lead author of the study.

Hu’s previous work explored the mistreatment and well-being of US general surgery residents and found that nearly one in five experienced frequent bullying in their residency programs. However, the experiences of surgery residents who identify as sexual and gender minorities have been little studied.

For the study, voluntary and anonymous surveys were sent to all US general surgery residents who are training in general surgery programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. This, after the 2019 American Board of Surgery Training Examination. Of the more than 6,300 total respondents, 4.8 percent identified as LGBTQ +.

Residents who identified as LGBTQ + reported higher rates of discrimination

The survey asked residents about their experiences with abuse, the sources of abuse. As well as their perceptions of learning environments, job satisfaction, burnout, and thoughts of dropping out and suicide.

Overall, the researchers found that residents who identified as LGBTQ + reported higher rates of discrimination, sexual harassment, and bullying compared to non-LGBTQ + respondents, with assistant surgeons the most common source of abuse. In particular, discrimination was reported by 59.2 percent, harassment by 47.5 percent, and bullying by 74.8 percent of LGBTQ + residents.

LGBTQ + residents were also twice as likely as their non-LGBTQ + peers to report that they were considering leaving their residency program or having suicidal thoughts.

The findings are a call to US general surgery programs to address abusive behaviors and their sources through targeted interventions that create safer and more inclusive learning environments for LGBTQ + residents, according to the authors.

“It’s not just about wellness, it’s also about representation and cultural competence. Diversity also affects patient care, and to achieve diversity we need inclusion. Every specialty has its problems, and I think it is important as a specialty to have that and want to move on, “Hu said.

