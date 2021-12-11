

12/11/2021 On at 15:32 CET



Max verstappen has taken the last pole position of the season in the Abu Dhabi GP, repeating the one he achieved in this same scenario a year ago. The modifications made to the Yas Marina circuit, now faster than in the past, have confirmed Mercedes’ advantage in the fastest sector of the track, the second, but the World Championship leader has defended himself tooth and nail in the third , much more twisty and the best time was scored (1.22.109) thanks to an extraordinary teamwork at Red Bull, with Sergio Pérez giving him a timely slipstream in Q3.

In any case, nothing has yet been decided. On a renovated track that favors overtaking, pole is not as important here as in recent years and therefore the race can still hold many surprises.

After three free practice sessions, the first for Verstappen and the next two for HamiltonIt seemed clear that there were reasons for concern at Red Bull at the impressive top speed of their rivals, who according to estimates by Milton Keynes coaches, were taking them up to seven tenths on the straights. Hamilton ‘volava ‘in a second sector that can now be approached almost without stepping on the brakes and Verstappen he defended himself as best he could in the twisted third sector.

The Dutchman made the first reference in Q1 (1.23.628), but Hamilton He has ‘erased’ it with a resounding lap at 1.23.266, the best time of the weekend. Max has returned to the charge, but he was 56 thousandths behind the British seven-time champion before the session was interrupted so that the stewards could remove a bollard on the track.

Hamilton has lowered his chrono (1.22.845) and also Bottas has been placed ahead of Verstappen, which has passed to the next round in third position, more than 4 tenths behind the Mercedes. The two spanish Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso have passed the first sieve without difficulty and the Williams of Russell Y Latifi, the Haas of Schumacher Y Mazepin and Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo, which in Abu Dhabi says goodbye to F1 after two decades and 350 grands prix.

In the second round of qualifying the differences have been reduced to the limit; just 4 thousandths between the two men fighting for the title. Sainz has provisionally placed first (1.23.174) pending the final assault on Q3. Verstappen He has returned to the track with a soft tire, looking for a different strategy. The Dutchman has managed to close his lap with the best time (1.22.800) and while Hamilton, third to 3 tenths, will have to start with the middle in the race. like Bottas and Tsunoda. Ricciardo has ruined the last attempt at Alonso, which has been left out together Gasly, Stroll, Giovinazzi and Vettel. For his part, Sainz went to the last round in fourth place.

The definitive battle for pole has provided a frenetic pace from the first minute. Red Bull has made a masterful move with Pérez giving Max slipstream, who has taken the lead with a huge lap (1,122,109). Hamilton, ‘alone in the face of danger’, he was half a second behind the Dutch.

Experience the end of the Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

This Sunday, December 12, starting at 2:00 p.m., the Abu Dhabi GP will lower the curtain on the World Championship and proclaim the new world champion of the highest category. Verstappen and Hamilton are tied (369.5 points). However, the Red Bull driver leads the table for having one more victory than the Mercedes driver, 9 against 8. The champion will be the one who finishes in front of the other or Max if neither finishes.