

Dec 12, 2021 at 18:34 CET



Max Verstappen prevailed in an Abu Dhabi GP after a heart attack finish. Hamilton, who had dominated the race from the start to the last lap, saw how the young Dutchman dethroned him in the most cruel way. Carlos Sainz has completed its first year with Ferrari with the fourth podium of the course.

Red Bull beats Mercedes the game

The drivers are the ones who win and take the credit, but this time it is relevant to praise the extraordinary weekend of Red bull. Without the strategy that led to Max Verstappen to pole or the invaluable collaboration of Czech PerezAmong many other things, it would not have been possible for him to achieve the title. The race was complicated for the Dutchman due to a bad start and because, without a doubt, Hamilton he had more pace, but the team never threw in the towel and pushed him to keep him from giving up.

The two pit stops were crucial to stay there and the safety car that caused the accident of Latifi 5 laps from the end was the key to working the miracle. Lewis he stayed on the track and they went through the pits to face the end with a set of new soft tires and, in those conditions, the Englishman was easy prey. He fought back like a wild boar, but he was too vulnerable. We can speak of a miracle, but I think it is more correct to specify that this was possible by a success of Red bull.

A great championship and a deserved champion

Max verstappen has dethroned Lewis hamilton, who had won six of the last seven titles, in an exciting, competitive, spectacular year full of alternatives, in which I must admit that for me the Dutchman is a fair champion because he has won ten races, two more than his rival and it has always been ahead. At 24, being the fourth youngest driver to win the title, he can mark an era.

The season, overall, has been to frame, exciting from start to finish and the equality that has been on the track has been evident in the fact that it was decided on the last lap of the last race.

I now remember Brazil 2008, precisely the year of the first title of Hamilton, who won the crown when Felipe Massa I was already celebrating it. They are hard endings, very hard, but I take my hat off with Lewis knowing how to lose, which is much more difficult than knowing how to win.

The Commissioners of Discord

The stewards have been in the spotlight throughout the season after a series of controversial actions that have affected, mainly, the two candidates for the title and that have marked an extraordinary championship. The lack of consistency in their decisions, arbitrating different maneuvers in a diametrically opposite way, has enervated the spirits of both.

The FIA He still has a pending issue in this section and as long as he does not solve it, he will be in the eye of the hurricane. With the technical means they now have, it is illogical and incomprehensible that there is no single criterion and instead allow Toto wolff demand and pressure Michael Masi that he does not deploy a safety car so as not to load ‘his’ championship. All this puts them under suspicion and they are to blame for a world as exciting as the one we have experienced ends up generating discord.