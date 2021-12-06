The last race of the season is held at the Yas Marina circuit and with the two title candidates tied on points. For sure, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will give us unforgettable moments.

It was seen coming and so it will be: the 2021 World Championship It will be decided in the last race and the math is simple: whoever is ahead will win the world title. If none of the contenders finish, Max Verstappen will be the champion.

With these premises we turn to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1, the latest in a long 22-race season in which the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is proving to be epic. The last example we had this Sunday in Saudi Arabia and, without rest, both drivers will play the World Cup this week.

But there are other attractions in this final race. The constructors’ championship has become much clearer, although Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine They must certify their advantage in the dispute for the first, third and fifth place of the World Cup respectively.

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedules

This 22nd Grand Prix of the season and 13th in the history of the Jeddah Corniche circuit in the Formula 1 It marks the end of the race double that will close the season and will continue to use the traditional Grand Prix format, with three free practice sessions, a qualifying session on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Thus, the activity on the track will begin this Friday at 10:30 CET, while the classification will begin at 14:00 CET on Saturday. Sunday’s night race will also start at 14: 00 CET.

The statistics of the 2021 Formula 1 season Read news

FORMULA 1 Abu Dhabi 2021 GRAND PRIZE TIMETABLE

DATE SESSION SPAIN SCHEDULE (CET) LOCAL SCHEDULE 12/10/2021 Free 1 10: 30-11: 30 13: 30-14: 30 12/10/2021 Free Practice 2 14: 00-15: 00 17: 00-18: 00 12/11/2021 Free Practice 3 11: 00-12: 00 14: 00-15: 00 12/11/2021 Classification 14:00 five pm 12/12/2021 Career 14:00 five pm

How to follow and watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

This year, Movistar F1 has given over to DAZN, which happens to broadcast the premier category of motorsport through its platform of streaming in Spain on the DAZN F1 channel (which can also be seen on Movistar).

However, residents of countries whose broadcasting rights have not been exclusively acquired have the option of contracting F1 TV, the platform streaming Formula 1 official.

Similarly, in motor.es We will tell you everything that happens on the Yas Marina circuit and the rest of the events of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship through our direct reports provided with comments, time tables and results in real time, as well as everything related to current affairs through news, reports and analysis in our section specially dedicated to the category.

Image gallery View gallery (105)

The Formula 1 World Championship calendar

The 2021 season is going to be the longest in history, as it will host 22 Grand Prizes Formula 1. The 22nd race takes place this weekend at Yas Marina, which means that for another year Abu Dhabi hosts the end of the party, this time with the title still to be decided. The Arab track will also debut modifications to the circuit that could alter its usual character.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE FOR FORMULA 1 2021

NUMBER DATE BIG PRIZE CIRCUIT 1 28th March Bahrain Sakhir 2 April 18th Emilia romagna Imola 3 May 2 Portugal Portimao 4 May 9 Spain Barcelona 5 may 23 Monaco Monte Carlo 6 June 6th Azerbaijan Baku 7 June 20th France Paul ricard 8 June 27th Styria Red bull ring 9 July 4th Austria Red bull ring 10 July 18 Britain Silverstone eleven August 1 Hungary Hungaroring 12 August 29 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 13 September 5 Netherlands Zandvoort 14 September 12 Italy Monza fifteen September 26 Russia Sochi 16 October 10th Turkey Istanbul Park 17 October 24th USA Austin 18 November 7 Mexico Brother Rodriguez 19 November 14th Brazil Interlagos twenty November 21 Qatar Losail twenty-one December 5th Saudi Arabia Jeddah 22 December 12th Abu dhabi Yas Marina

The drivers and teams of the Formula 1 World Cup

But without a doubt the great protagonists of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship are the participants: 10 teams and 20 drivers willing to complete the longest season in history traveling four continents and 22 countries.

On the grid this year we have four world champions, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, in addition to the debut of two teams: Aston Martin and Alpine, which take over from Racing Point and Renault respectively.

Loading tweet …

1467776072142016515

The Japanese Yuki tsunodaOne of three rookies alongside Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, he is the youngest rider on the grid at 20 years old, in stark contrast to the oldest, 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen.

LIST OF DRIVERS AND TEAMS REGISTERED IN THE 2021 F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

NUMBER PILOT COMPANY TEAM MOTOR 7 Kimi raikkonen Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 14 Fernando Alonso Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 5 Sebastian Vettel Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 9 Nikita mazepin Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 47 Mick schumacher Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 4 Lando norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 44 Lewis hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 33 Max verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling eleven Sergio perez Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 22 Yuki tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 63 George russell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes 6 Nicholas latifi Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes

Remember! The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix begins this Friday at 10:30 with the first free practice session.