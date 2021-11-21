If the series model is already a real beast, all the tweaks that anyone makes on the Audi RS Q8 come to curl a curl that is truly out of the norm. But there are very demanding customers, and those at ABT Sportline respond with the luxurious ABT RSQ8-S. The four-ring SUV coupe is presented in a new edition with a very evocative name.

It is truly a niche model. The Audi RS Q8 It is a prestigious model, a demonstration of the capacity of the brand with the four rings, transforming an SUV more than a sporty one, bordering on a very radical level. Although they do not suppose great sales that fatten the figures, they do leave the manufacturer’s accounts in good shape due to their high profit margin. And although the standard configuration is already overwhelming, for many it is not so much.

Although they will never enter a circuit to unleash their benefits, the extra cache that those of ABT Sportline it is more than enough to distill a sportier level down the street and attract powerfully attention. The new ABT RSQ8-S is a new proposal that beats the special edition created for the 125th anniversary of the German preparer, so that customers interested in that model now have a new opportunity, at mid-January 2022.

The ABT RSQ8-S 2022 is a radicalized RS Q8, a sporty SUV that curls the loop

The RSQ8-S is a new special edition of the ABT catalog

Like the ABT RS6-S, the SUV also features a very powerful aesthetic setup with a special carbon body kit. The front and rear aprons add some visible carbon fiber additions that not only offer a more sophisticated look, but also have a cutting effect on the aerodynamics, adding a new front bumper and a spoiler at the end of the roof that it also increases downforce.

Necessary elements such as the new air suspension module, which reduces the height of the body to the ground according to the selected adjustment mode. At “Comfort” is lowered 25 millimeters and 15 millimeters less in “Sport” mode. A very striking detail as well as the imposing 23-inch alloy wheels and the two exhaust terminals of the new stainless steel system, 102 mm diameter and that, of course, offer a unique melody.

Inside, this more raw version of the Audi Q8 features carbon fiber in the instrument panel, the rear covers of the sports front seats or the shift paddles, creating a unique atmosphere together with the ambient lighting. A treatment that is also offered for the heart of the sporty SUV. The extra ‘S’ in the model name is everything an indication that the output of the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo reaches 700 hp and 515 Nm, thanks to ABT’s AEC motor control unit. And it is also other than can reach 740 hp.