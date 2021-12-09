Extreme E has endless quirks. In sporting terms, the preparation that drivers and teams can do is limited, since the championship promoter in its policy of respect for the environment has forbidden the tests prior to each X-Prix, an issue that is also linked to the logistics of the championship. In the end, the Odyssey 21s from all the teams are transferred on the same ship, the St. Helena, so the cars do not arrive on the stage of each event until days before the test itself. For this reason, Abt CUPRA has had serious problems when it comes to being competitive, although it is true that the Spanish-German formation has achieved his first podium at the last Island X-Prix hand in hand with a great performance by Mattias Ekström and Jutta Kleinschmidt.

Unlike the rallies or the Dakar, tests in which it is not tested on the route of the sections and stages, but on roads or similar surfaces, ANDxtreme E is almost a leap into the void in every test, something that explains very well Xavi Serra, Head of Technical Development at Abt CUPRA: “In this first season it is quite difficult to achieve adequate preparation because we all learn as we go along. In the Jurassic X-Prix the same thing will happen to us. As a team, we try to carry out a preliminary evaluation from the format of other races, the adjustments made, session schedules, weather forecasts and all kinds of technological updates to draw a conjecture for the terrain and event».

Along these lines, the head of Abt CUPRA adds: «Since cars move between events on the St. Helena ship, there have been no real chances of testing between the first four rounds. More than a pre-event simulation, we try to analyze the data as much as possible after each round to consolidate the learning and be better prepared, in this case for the Jurassic X-Prix. The information we receive in advance is very little and very close to the moment of competing, so recognition is essential and for that you have to arrive prepared. Drivers and engineers should make the most of the limited time available to evaluate the track during reconnaissance.».