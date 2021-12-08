(Consolidate information)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will offer proposals to the United States in a week on the crisis in Ukraine, after having a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Neither side spoke of a breakthrough after the two-hour video call, but agreed to continue discussing what the Kremlin called a “complex confrontational situation.”

“We agreed that we will continue this discussion and we will do it in a concrete way … Russia will elaborate its ideas literally in the next few days, within a week we will give them to the American side for its consideration,” Putin told reporters.

The leaders took advantage of Tuesday’s call to expose their opposing positions on Ukraine, which says it is on the brink of a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border.

Biden warned Putin that the West would impose “strong economic and other measures” on Moscow in the event of an invasion, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand eastward.

In his first public comments since the conversation, Putin said it was “provocative” to raise the question of whether Russia planned to attack Ukraine, and again accused Kiev and NATO of threatening the security of his country.

“We cannot help but be concerned about the prospect of Ukraine’s possible admission to NATO, because this will undoubtedly be followed by the deployment there of military contingents, bases and weapons that threaten us,” he said.

It would be “criminal inaction” on Russia’s part not to respond, he added.

FIGHTER AIRCRAFT

Russia, Ukraine and NATO have intensified their military exercises as tensions escalated in the past month.

The RIA news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying that Russian military jets were used on Wednesday to escort French Rafale and Mirage fighter jets flying over the Black Sea.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had delivered a note of protest to the US embassy over the “dangerous” flights of US and NATO military aircraft near the Russian border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed Biden’s actions in trying to achieve peace in eastern Ukraine, where, according to Kiev, more than 14,000 people were killed in seven years of fighting with Russian-backed separatists.

Zelenskiy said he hoped Ukraine and Russia could agree to a new ceasefire and prisoner swap when their representatives held talks on the conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters that the talks between Biden and Putin had served to “deter and de-escalate.”

In eastern Ukraine, some residents were skeptical that the call from Biden and Putin could change anything. “We have been living in war for many years. And it is terrible that we have become used to it. I don’t know what will happen next,” said a 55-year-old teacher who identified himself as Vladislav.

Alexander Pipchenko, 52, said: “It doesn’t make sense. It’s been eight years now. In my opinion, it won’t bear any fruit.” (Additional reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Natalia Zinets, Matthias Williams, Sergei Kirichenko and Margaryta Chornokondratenko; written by Mark Trevelyan; edited in Spanish by Daniela Desantis)