The history of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gives to take a movie and is that after the launch has been delayed, the leaks have come with great force to the point of revealing all its characteristics. Before even knowing when the Galaxy Unpacked will be presented and will take place where we can know it officially, we can already know what its appearance will be completely.
The online portal CoinBRS has been made with an apparently official brochure of what will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in which we see all kinds of high resolution images of the smartphone. This allows us to observe its aesthetic appearance and also know those points with which the brand wants to conquer us and succeed the Galaxy S20 FE.
A whole rejuvenated Galaxy S21
The images let us see how the design that attracted so much attention in the S21 family is repeated in the Fan Edition model, although with it the color gains prominence. Some leaks already speak of it and now it can be confirmed, because even the camera module maintains the color of each of the filtered models. According to the brochure, we came across colors black, white, purple and green, but we could see some more.
One of the features revealed has to do with the screen, which will continue to use OLED technology with Full HD resolution. Its measurements are 6.4 inch combined with a refresh rate of 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, although without revealing the version of the same protector. The fingerprint reader will have a place on the same screen. The back is made of polycarbonate and the tone of the module makes us think that this time, this section too.
Speaking of photography, we find a 64 Mpx main sensor, a wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor. The hole-shaped selfie camera in the screen will be 32 Mpx, so it will maintain similar properties to last year.
And one of the doubts we had has also been made known, because the processor will finally vary according to the market between the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100. It will apparently do so with several options, but the largest will be 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The battery also repeats play with 4,500 mAh and fast charging of 15W.
When will we know its price?
Now that we have been able to see it almost completely, we would only have to know what it is capable of and its price. A smartphone that is expected to be shown during CES 2022, which will take place on January 5, although you may know, the same will arrive before Christmas as a surprise. It will be then when we will know if it is the terminal for value for money that many of us expect.