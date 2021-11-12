The online portal CoinBRS has been made with an apparently official brochure of what will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in which we see all kinds of high resolution images of the smartphone. This allows us to observe its aesthetic appearance and also know those points with which the brand wants to conquer us and succeed the Galaxy S20 FE.

A whole rejuvenated Galaxy S21

The images let us see how the design that attracted so much attention in the S21 family is repeated in the Fan Edition model, although with it the color gains prominence. Some leaks already speak of it and now it can be confirmed, because even the camera module maintains the color of each of the filtered models. According to the brochure, we came across colors black, white, purple and green, but we could see some more.

One of the features revealed has to do with the screen, which will continue to use OLED technology with Full HD resolution. Its measurements are 6.4 inch combined with a refresh rate of 120Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, although without revealing the version of the same protector. The fingerprint reader will have a place on the same screen. The back is made of polycarbonate and the tone of the module makes us think that this time, this section too.