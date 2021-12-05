Abs exercises to get a perfect six-pack

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Toning the abdomen is one of the main objectives when working the body. To do this, we present a series of abdominal exercises ideal to achieve a perfect six-pack.

Last update: December 05, 2021

Show off a flat and marked abdomen is the desire of many when starting out in physical activity. It is an area that is flaunted when it is toned because it plays an important role in terms of body aesthetics. In addition, it brings great health benefits. That is why we offer you a series of abdominal exercises to achieve the desired six-pack.

On the other hand, we must bear in mind that it is essential to accompany exercise with a good diet and healthy habits. It is not just about doing sit-ups, but about making a training plan to work the whole body and lead a healthy life.

The results will be seen in the long term, so do not despair.

Ideal abdominal exercises to achieve a perfect six-pack

Working abs is easy, since we can do it at home or in the place we choose. The most difficult thing is to determine what time of day we are going to dedicate and achieve the necessary consistency.

Everything is a matter of organization and will. And since nothing is achieved without effort, here we present a series of abdominal exercises to put you to the test.

1. Crunch abdominal

The crunch It is a basic exercise and ideal for marking the rectus abdominis. We must make sure we perform a correct movement to avoid injuries, mainly in the cervical area and in the spine.

It is done in the following way:

We lie on our back, with our knees bent. We place our hands on the nape of the neck. We raise the torso forward. We maintain the contraction for a few seconds. We return to the starting position with a slow or controlled movement. The movement is repeated until the series is completed.

2. Isometric plate

The plates are ideal to achieve a steel abdomen and well marked. They are one of the most complete exercises, since they strengthen the entire area of ​​the core.

In addition, they are simple to execute, although it is essential to maintain proper posture and achieve resistance. On the other hand, we can modify the posture to perform different types of plank exercises and achieve the six-pack ideal.

Let’s see how the traditional iron is made:

We lie face down. The elbows and forearms rest on the floor, aligned with the shoulders. With the legs stretched out, we put the balls of the feet on the ground. The body must be straight to generate contraction in the abdomen and back. Maintain the rigid position for the stipulated time.

The isometric plank is a non-moving exercise that requires resistance from the entire core.

3. Leg raises

The easiest way to do lifts is lying on the floor, with your arms at the side of your body and your legs straight. The exercise consists of raise and lower both legs at the same time in a controlled manner (You have to avoid rebounds), for a stipulated time. It works on abdominal rect, the transverse abdomen and the back muscles.

We can also do barbell leg raises. This way you work out in the gym or in training parks. Hanging from the bar, with arms outstretched, we can perform the movement with legs extended or with bent knees.

Four. Burpees

The burpees combine exercises that require intensity and endurance. Push-ups, squats and jumps come together in this activity that allows us to strengthen the abdomen, arms, legs, back and chest.

In addition, the constant movement favors the burning of fat. These are the steps to follow to get a six-pack perfect with this exercise:

We start from a squatting position, with arms outstretched and hands resting on the ground. With your feet together, move your legs back to a plank position. A push-up of the arms is performed until the chest touches the ground. Again on the plank, the legs are gathered to return to the starting position. From the squatting pose, a jump is performed with outstretched arms. All movements are repeated until the series is completed.

5. Climbers

This exercise also requires a dynamic movement, so we put several muscles to work at the same time. Mainly, the rectus abdominis, obliques, shoulders and legs are strengthened.

The traditional exercise is developed as follows:

We place ourselves face down, on our knees and with our hands resting on the floor. The outstretched arms should be in line with the shoulders. We stretch our legs and rest the tips of our feet on the ground, in a plank position. The torso must remain straight. We perform the leg movement alternately. That is, we advance the left leg with knee flexion until it is close to the elbow on the same side. When we return that leg to position, we advance the right almost to the right elbow. The movement is constant and is repeated until the series is completed.

A healthy diet is key to accompany the six-pack exercises

Complementing training with a proper diet is essential. To reduce abdominal fat and obtain a six-pack perfect it is important to put aside junk food and reduce carbohydrate intake, even if exercise makes us hungry.

It is best to consult with a nutritionist to carry out an ideal regimen. The mediterranean diets They are the most recommended, as they include eggs, fish, nuts, fruits and vegetables, foods rich in protein.

As for the drinks, it is recommended to drink 2 liters of water daily. In the morning or at snack time, an infusion of tea or coffee, as well as natural juices are ideal. It is important to avoid carbonated or alcoholic drinks.

Marking your abs is not just a matter of repeating exercises. It’s about leading a healthy lifestyle.

Show off your abs with the perfect six-pack

Achieving an ideal abdomen seems utopian or only within the reach of elite athletes. However, it is not impossible, as long as we do a conscientious, constant work, with a lot of effort and accompanied by healthy habits.

Tone the abdomen, in addition to beautifying the body, brings us great health benefits. Consulting with professionals is ideal, both to develop an adequate diet and to correctly perform each of the exercises and complement them with a training routine to work all the muscles. You will feel better and you will be able to show off your abs and your six-pack perfect!

It might interest you …