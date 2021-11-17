AB's board of directors endorses Bobby Kotick

Today the case of Activision Blizzard took a rather controversial turn. A new report not only pointed out that Bobby Kotick, CEO of this company, knew of the cases of inappropriate behavior before all this information was released through lawsuits, but that he also is accused of harassment. Faced with these revelations, the board of directors has issued a statement, where they support Kotick.

Through a statement, Activision Blizzard’s board of directors said they trust Bobby Kotick’s leadership to make this company improve in aspect related to inclusivity and behavior in the workplace. This was what was commented on the matter:

“The Activision Blizzard Board remains committed to making Activision Blizzard the most welcoming and inclusive company in the industry. Under Bobby Kotick’s leadership, the company is already implementing industry-leading changes, including a zero-tolerance bullying policy, a dedication to achieving significant increases in the percentages of women and non-binary people in our workforce, as well as investments significant internal and external to accelerate opportunities for diverse talent. The Board remains confident that Bobby Kotick adequately addressed the workplace issues brought to his attention. The goals we have set for ourselves are critical and ambitious. The Board continues to rely on Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals. ”

In response to the information released earlier today, more than 100 employees have started a proposal and a strike. Activision Blizzard workers are demanding that Bobby Kotick be removed from his role as CEO, something that, considering the recent board statement, is unlikely to be a reality.

Editor’s Note:

This is the last straw. Clearly, the board of directors is not interested that Bobby Kotick threatened to kill an employee after he harassed her on company premises. The CEO makes money, and that, unfortunately, is the only thing that executives care about. Activision Blizzard’s image is getting more and more stained.

