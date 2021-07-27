Last week a State of California complaint against Activision Blizzard for repeated cases of workplace harassment and sexual abuse. These events have not only gone unnoticed by the rest of the video game industry, from where the events have been condemned, but also nearly 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees they have signed a letter against the abuses committed by the company.

First, this open letter from Activision Blizzard employees to company leaders shows their displeasure at their response to the lawsuit filed by the state of California. “We believe that these statements have damaged our constant search for equality inside and outside our industry ”, assure the workers of the company (via Gameinformer). «Categorizing claims that have been made as ‘distorted and, in many cases, false’ creates a company atmosphere that does not believe in victims. It also casts doubt on the ability of our organizations to hold abusers accountable for their actions and foster a safe environment for victims to come forward in the future. These statements make it clear that our leadership is not putting our values ​​first. Are needed immediate fixes of the highest level of our organization. ”

The letter continues to doubt the values ​​of the company’s board of directors and, again, criticizes the distrust and irresponsibility of the company by delegitimizing the statements of former and current employees who have suffered harassment and humiliation. «We no longer trust our leaders put employee safety before their own interests«, He assures. «Affirm that it is a«truly irresponsible and meritless demand“Seeing so many current and former employees talk about their own experiences regarding harassment and abuse is simply unacceptable.”

The nearly 1,000 Activision Blizzard employees who sign this open letter end up demanding “official statements that acknowledge the seriousness of these allegations and show compassion for the victims of harassment and assault,” as well as the resignation of those who have downplayed so much the demand as the victims and the commitment of the company management to work together so that these events are not repeated and employees have a safe place to speak and introduce themselves.

“We support all of our friends, teammates and colleagues, as well as members of our dedicated community who have experienced abuse or harassment of any kind. We will not be silenced, we will not stand by, and we will not give up until the company we love is a workplace that we can all be proud to be a part of again. We will be the change. “

<br>

This lawsuit by the state of California against Activision Blizzard is based on an investigation of more than two years that collects chilling testimonies from former employees of the company who report cases of workplace harassment, sexual abuse and an established “culture of brotherhood” where men crawled among the employees’ cubicles, they made jokes and sexual advances to their colleagues or occupied lactation rooms for informal meetings. Apart from Ignore the HR department Faced with these cases of abuse, the lawsuit even includes the suicide of a worker during a company trip due to harassment to which she was being subjected by a superior.