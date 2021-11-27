Abel Rocha, the voice of Sheng-Long in Latin Spanish, dies

Abel rocha, singer and Mexican dubbing actor, passed away today at the age of 96. Rocha became known for his role as the iconic God Sheng-Long from Dragon Ball, whom he played since his first appearances in the anime back in 1994.

Rocha began his career in dubbing at his 58 years old and it was precisely with the role of Sheng Long, whom he continued to play throughout the franchise in Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Z Kai and more recently Dragon Ball Super.

Besides this character, Rocha also gave life to some others like Emma, ​​Daio-Sama and Neil in DBZ. Additionally, he lent his talent in other series such as Dr. Slump, Slam Dunk, Digimon and more.

Lalo Garza, another voice actor who played Krillin on Dragon Ball, has a series of chapters in Youtube where he talks about different personalities of the medium, and in the chapter that we will leave you next, mention is made of Rocha and his role as Sheng Long.

Rest in peace, Abel Rocha.

