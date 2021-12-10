Abandoned sets a new date for your first playable experience

After the huge controversy that arose around Abandoned last summer due to its assumptions ties to Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, or the famous PS5 app where the game’s trailer was going to be shown in real time and finally it was a five-second teaser that had already been shown on Twitter some time ago for which they received reports of scam, BlueBox Studios has been quite silent. Until now, since new details have emerged from the next chapter of this soap opera, and it’s called Abandoned Prologue. It would arrive in early 2022.

What is Abandoned: Prologue? It would be about a full game and not a demo or trailer, the study assured in October. Playable Prologue is a standalone game with your own set of trophies on PS5«, It assured later. So it again seems to play around with the Kojima Productions theme, because it seems to be a similar experience to what Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes was, for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

In either case, when is Abandoned Prologue expected to arrive? According to the PS5 help system, in the first quarter of 2022. Within the interactive Abandoned app for the Sony console, if you press the PS button to open the system menu and news cards, there appears to be a new card that says “We are pleased to announce that the Prologue chapter will be released in the first quarter of 2022. A specific date will be announced shortly. Stay tuned!” (via PushSquare).

Looking at the background of the Dutch study, meeting the dates and deadlines does not seem to be its source. We will also have to wait to see what else they plan with Abandoned, a proposal that gathered thousands of fans after its announcement.