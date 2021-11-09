Of course, one of the most recent mysteries in the video game industry is Abandoned, since practically since it was announced it brings controversies of many kinds. The title you are developing Blue Box Game Studio is possibly one of the ones that has pissed off the players the most because of the little real information that there is about the game and because of all the somewhat dirty marketing plays used to promote it.

Even so, there are barriers that cannot be crossed, and is that, a few days ago the study itself denounced through its Twitter account several threats and some dangerous circumstances, something totally regrettable. As they talked about this tricky matter, they also they assured that soon there would be news regarding Abandoned, or rather the work they were doing with the game. Apparently, these news are coming, since the Blue Box Game Studio website has been updated to prepare for various major changes to the aforementioned website and, incidentally, answer some questions we usually ask ourselves regarding the mysterious project.

This update does not provide, at the moment, much fabric to cut, nothing is indicated about when we will be able to see the new version of the page, but if you can read the following: «We are preparing … We are preparing the website! In the meantime, you can reach us at contact@blueboxgamestudios.com ». In this way they want us to understand that soon we can have the promised website, in which to be able to see, more frequently, new details from Abandoned.

In addition to all this, as we have already said, also have left several common questions with their respective answers. Said questions and answers You can read them on the study’s own website, but we also leave them below.

Frequently asked questions about Abandoned and their answers

When will we know more about Abandoned? We are working hard to reveal Abandoned asap. For now, the game is not ready for the public.

Why is there a 5 second footage in the app that is 5GB in size? As a result of technical problems, we had a very difficult time at the last minute. We had to trim the opening teaser. The 5GB is the actual size of the entire duration. We will release the full teaser soon. We sincerely apologize for this.

When will we see new content in the Realtime Experience PS5 app? Unfortunately we cannot provide a deadline yet, but we are working to release new content as soon as possible.

What is the playable prologue? Playable Prologue is a standalone game with its own set of trophies on PS5.

What is the release date for Abandoned? Abandoned will be released in 2022, while the Prologue will be available soon.

Will Abandoned be available in physical format? Yes. Abandoned will be available in both digital and physical formats. The Prologue will only be in digital format.

Is BLUE BOX Game Studios linked in any way to Kojima Productions or Hideo Kojima? No. Blue Box Game Studio is a small independent studio based in the Netherlands.

Is The Haunting somehow related to Abandoned? No. Abandoned is a different new game. The game has been created from scratch and does not include references to The Haunting.

Why hasn’t Abandoned been shown until now? Abandoned was announced too early. Also, we received a larger audience than we initially had, so we had to polish the game even more. Even now, the game is not ready for the public to see. We will release all media within the Realtime Experience app and the web to reveal the actual gameplay and cinematic trailers.

What makes Abandoned unique and stands out from other games? Abandoned has a new narrative, presented in a realistic game with a cinematic experience, Abandoned emulates a realistic approach to survival.

Is Abandoned a horror game? Abandoned is a horror survival shooter game. Although the main focus is not entirely horror.

Is Abandoned the real name of the IP? No, Abandoned is a codename. The title’s trade name will be announced with the game reveal.

For the moment, these would be all the questions and answers that we can see on the website of Blue Box Game Studio. So, keep waiting for new details regarding Abandoned.