AB is no longer America's most valuable video game company.

Since June of this year, the shares of Activision Blizzard It has been falling steadily, due to all the controversies they have faced. However, it wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that the delay of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, that the stock market value of this company suffered a severe blow. Thus, Activision Blizzard is no longer considered the highest rated video game company in the United States.

According to a new report, Activision Blizzard is worth $ 52 billion. This places it in second place, only behind Roblox, responsible for the game of the same name, which is valued at $ 62 billion dollars. In the third position we find EA with $ 39.7 billion dollars.

Although Activision Blizzard is recognized for its series, such as Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and more, Roblox does not create games itself, but rather operates the platform for other people to create titles. On related issues, more than 20 Activision Blizzard employees have been laid off. Similarly, Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company, has announced a series of changes.

Editor’s Note:

This shouldn’t be a big surprise. Roblox has not stopped being a trend for much of the year. On the other hand, Activision Blizzard has been embroiled in various controversies and, the biggest blow to investors, the delay of two highly anticipated games to 2022.

Via: GameSpot