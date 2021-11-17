AB employees demand the departure of Bobby Kotick

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, is in the eye of the hurricane. After a new report was released in which it was mentioned that the executive had knowledge of the cases of harassment within the company, and he himself is accused of inappropriate behavior, company employees are now demanding his resignation.

Through their official Twitter account, the members of A Better ABK, an organization made up of Activision Blizzard and King employees, They demand the immediate resignation of Bobby Kotick from his post. This was what was commented:

“We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO and we will continue to uphold our original demand for third-party review by an employee-chosen source. Today we are organizing a strike. We welcome you to join us. ”

Along with this, Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, has pointed out that more than 100 Activision Blizzard employees have gathered at Blizzard’s campus in Irvine, California, this to demand Kotick’s resignation. It should be noted that this is an impressive number of people considering that the call took place two hours ago, and many of the employees are working from home.

At the moment there is no clear outcome to this controversy. Faced with the recent accusations, the Activision Blizzard board of directors issued a statement in which they have mentioned trust in Kotick’s leadership.

The employee strike is not new, but today’s proposal has a greater weight considering that they are demanding the departure of the CEO of the company. Although this is not likely to happen, the voice of the workers has been clear, and this will surely have repercussions of different kinds.

Via: Jason schreier