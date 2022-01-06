The decentralized lending platform Aave has launched its Aave Arc authorized loan and liquidity service to help institutions engage in decentralized, compliant finance..

Unlike their cross-chain counterparts without permission on the platform, Aave Arc is a licensed liquidity fund specifically designed for institutions to maintain regulatory compliance in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space..

The first of the 30 entities included in the Aave Arc whitelist was Fireblocks, the institutional custodian of digital assets. In an announcement on January 5, he explained that The group “enables whitelisted institutions to securely participate in DeFi as providers and borrowers of liquidity”.

Aave Arc users are required to perform due diligence procedures, such as Know Your Customer / Anti-Money Laundering (KYC / AML), in order to access.

Slides of Aave’s first disclosure of the authorized pool in July 2021.

Fireblocks also serves as a whitelisting agent for Aave Arc, ensuring that other institutions wishing to join the permission pool are compliant with KYC / AML requirements.. Aave cannot perform this task on its own because it is not a regulated entity like a bank or other traditional financial institution.

As a whitelisting agent, Fireblocks has already approved “30 financial institutions authorized to participate in Aave Arc as providers, borrowers and liquidators”.

Some of the whitelisted entities include Anubi Capital, Canvas Digital, CoinShares, GSR, and cryptocurrency performance aggregator Celsius.

Aave’s new authorized liquidity pool aims to bring more institutions into the burgeoning DeFi space that has $ 133 billion in total locked value (TVL) at the time of writing this article. That TVL has grown 4.5 times since January 10, 2021, according to DappRadar.

Although institutions began buying cryptocurrencies in larger and larger chunks in 2021, most remained reluctant to venture into the DeFi space due to hurdles. compliance and regulatory uncertainty.

