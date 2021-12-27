Google Earth is like that all-seeing eye while analyzing planet earth. Thanks to Google Earth there are important milestones that Genbeta collected in an article highlighting the story of the boy who was able to find his mother, the possible elephant poachers or the new pyramids of Egypt.

Well, a few days ago, with the images of this tool from the Mountain View giant, together with the good eye of the presenter of the YouTube channel “My Garden Channel” (dedicated to gardening and plant care) it was discovered On a Missouri farm near Kansas City, in the United States (central-eastern part of the country). It must be said that the location is not by chance, since it is close to a military base.

14 Tricks to make the most of YouTube

A stealth plane





What is remarkable about all this is that the Stealth B-2 aircraft is created to act as a stealth bomber capable of misleading anti-aircraft defenses and approach the enemy without risk.

A user shared this news on Reddit, also explaining what are the coordinates (39 ° 01’18.5 ″ N 93 ° 35’40.5 ″ W) where it is possible to see this plane in flight inside the Google Earth tool and has had a great response. Another user comments that when these ships fly they do so practically in silence.

Of course, to the joy of the US military, the discovery may not affect them, since it is not a recent image, but it could be from May 2016. Come on, the United States armed forces will already have even more advanced technologies. It’s known that this bomber first flew in the 90s. In fact, drones capable of attacking targets are already known.

His first trip was precisely from Missouri (where it is now seen on Google Earth) to Kosovo, when The United States, under Bill Clinton, entered the conflict (as part of NATO) that were in Yugoslavia and Kosovo in 1999.

According to the Military Times, “its ability to penetrate enemy territory without being detected is the reason why it has put at the service of the initial phases of several conflicts, including Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Dawn and the Operation Lightning “.