A youtuber offers 10,000 dollars to whoever creates a multiplayer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Since its launch in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has received a multitude of mods that help change the classic dynamics of the game. Others change things about their graphic appearance to look like an improvement. Have you imagined what Breath of the Wild would be like if it had a multiplayer function? Well this is just what this youtuber has done, and is offering a reward to the one who manages to carry it out.

The YouTuber in question is PointCrow, and they are offering a reward of a not inconsiderable US $ 10,000 for anyone who manages to create a multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild. Of course, there are a number of requirements that the mod will have to meet, such as the have capacity for at least two players, without limits of movement around the map, free access to the mod and the ability to run on Switch emulators. There are many other requirements that PointCrow details in a extensive Google Docs archive.

I’M PUTTING A $ 10,000 BOUNTY ON THE CREATION OF A BREATH OF THE WILD MULTIPLAYER MOD terms & conditions read here: https://t.co/oOfIbZQQTa #breathofthewild #botw #Zelda pic.twitter.com/e287bFE740 – eric (@PointCrow) November 10, 2021

The task is not easy, but the reward is not small either. Nobody knows if Nintendo will react in any way or if it will see this move as a provocation of some kind, given that the company is usually quite sensitive about the use of its intellectual property. If someone wants to take the $ 10,000 reward, you’ll need to make sure you finish the mod at least two months before the sequel’s release from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

PointCrow has previously created a wide variety of mods for Nintendo games, and in his channel are the tests. Therefore, he is the perfect person to know if the requirements he asks for are logical or not. We’re dying to see a multiplayer mod working on Breath of the Wild, it would be a totally drastic change to the solitary dynamic that Nintendo got us used to with the launch of the title in 2017.